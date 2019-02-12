Showtime Sports Documentary Films is ready for you to take a gamble on their forthcoming four-part docuseries Action. The premium cabler’s new series will take a deep dive into the legalization of the once taboo industry of sports gambling and its evolving impact on the gambling community as the industry navigates a landmark 2018 court ruling. Action is set to debut March 24 at 8 pm on Showtime.

Action chronicles the lives of professional gamblers, bookies and oddsmakers throughout the 2018 NFL season following the Supreme Court decision to lift a ban on sports betting. The series will culminate with the biggest gambling day of the year, Super Bowl Sunday. The character-driven narrative delivers intimate access to a diverse cross-section of authentic and sometimes garrulous subjects within the sports gaming community, documenting the effects of legalization through their prisms.

“The world of sports gambling has fascinated Hollywood for decades, but never before has a documentary captured the essence of the industry at such a pivotal period,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports and Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “Through the lens of industry professionals and real-life gamblers within every virtual layer of the business – both legal and illegal – Action delivers a one-of-a-kind look as sports gambling enters a brave new world.”

“The chorus of human stories we present in Action will resonate far beyond the world of sports and gambling,” adds director Luke Korem. “This is a sub-culture that reflects to an extreme the risk, reward and uncertainty we find in our everyday lives. I’m thrilled that Showtime is allowing us to capture these stories at such a unique moment in history.”

Action will put the spotlight on influencers in the sports gambling industry. The central figures in the docuseries include some of the most respected experts in the industry such as reputed professional gambler Bill Krackomberger, sports handicapper Kelly Stewart and betting consultant Dave “Vegas Dave” Oancea. Action also features Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, legendary bookmaker Jimmy Vaccaro, sports broadcasting icon Brent Musburger and comedian Cousin Sal.

The new docuseries adds to the arsenal of Showtime’s strong sports arsenal which includes Disgraced, which won the 2018 Sports Emmy Award for Best Documentary, the multi-part series Shut Up and Dribble and Bipolar Rock ‘N’ Roller.

Action is directed and executive produced by Korem (Dealt) and executive produced by Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard and Jordan Wynn from Boardwalk Pictures (Chef’s Table, Last Chance U) as well as executive produced by David Check, who also serves showrunner of the series. Action is a Boardwalk Pictures production, in association with Keep On Running Pictures.

Watch the promo for the series above.