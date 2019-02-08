EXCLUSIVE: The Lincoln Lawyer and The Infiltrator director Brad Furman is to direct Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine in People Not Places, about a sprightly woman in her twilight years who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a local homeless man, while struggling to mend a troubled relationship with her son.

Bleiberg Entertainment will produce and launch sales on the project at the EFM in Berlin. Script comes from Furman’s mother, Ellen Brown Furman, who also wrote The Infiltrator. Additional casting is underway.

Producing are Ehud Bleiberg (The Band’s Visit), Danny Dimbort (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Nicholas Donnermeyer (The Iceman). Shoot is due to commence winter 2019.

“This is absolutely a labor of love for Shirley, my mother and me. We feel very fortunate to have found partners in Ehud and his team to help bring this beautiful story to the screen,” Brad Furman said.

Bryan Cranston received strong notices for Furman’s 2016 crime-drama The Infiltrator. The director’s most recent film was Johnny Depp pic City Of Lies.

Terms Of Endearment and The Apartment star MacLaine, recently seen in movies The Last Word and Wild Oats, is represented by CAA. Brad Furman is managed by Novo and represented by Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.