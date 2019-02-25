For the Oscars on Sunday, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were together again for a much-touted rendition of eventual Original Song winner “Shallow” from Warner Bros’ A Star Is Born.

Along with Green Book‘s Best Picture win, the intimate duet was the most social moment of the night on Facebook and Twitter.

Except for a bling-y pendant necklace, Gaga was understated in a black princess gown and attacked the piano. Cooper was brave enough to start the song solo; he wasn’t pitch-perfect, but the emotion was right in tune. He pantomimed wiping his brow to the crowd when it was all over.

The song later won the Oscar, capping a night of performances that kicked off with Adam Lambert and Queen.

The A Star is Born soundtrack, which features collaborations with the likes of Lukas Nelson (Willie’s son), Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson, hit shelves the same day the movie bowed in theaters via Interscope Records. It was quite a debut: The soundtrack debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and has since gone platinum.

Lady Gaga, also a Best Actress nominee Sunday, wrote the music and lyrics to “Shallow,” a country-folk pop ballad, with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. The song is performed during a pivotal moment in the movie, and speaks to the conversations between Gaga and Cooper’s characters, Ally and Jack.

Here’s the performance: