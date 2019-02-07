There’s a new trailer for the next chapter in the Shaft film franchise and includes three generations of the coolest private eye of New York City…can ya dig it?

In the trailer for the New Line Cinema action comedy we are re-introduced to the titular John Shaft II (Samuel L. Jackson) that was in the movie from 2000. We are also introduced to his son John Shaft Jr. (Jessie T. Usher)…who is not as slick as his pops. And as an added bonus the original John Shaft (Richard Roundtree) is folded into the mix. That’s a whole lotta Shaft. As seen in the trailer, familial hilarity ensues in the Tim Story-directed movie written by Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow.

The movie follows JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. He may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather duster, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal.

The movie also stars Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and Avan Jogia.The film is produced by John Davis (Game Night, Joy) under his Davis Entertainment banner. The movie is based upon the character John Shaft from the novel by Ernest Tidyman. Serving as executive producers are Richard Brener, Josh Mack, Tim Story, Ira Napoliello, Kenya Barris, and Marc S. Fischer.

Shaft is set for release on June 14. Watch the trailer above because Shaft is a bad mother — shut your mouth!