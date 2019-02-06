Ahead of its June 14 wide theatrical release, New Line Cinema’s Shaft reboot will serve as the opening night film for the 2019 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) which kicks-off in Miami June 12 and runs through June 16.

Directed by Ride Along helmer Tim Story, the pic has Richard Roundtree and Samuel L. Jackson returning to the franchise as John Shaft as well as Jessie T. Usher representing the newest Shaft generation.

The plot, which was written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow, follows JJ, aka John Shaft, Jr. (Usher), as he works to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death. For this, he will need an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate the streets of Harlem. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather duster, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal.

Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Titus Welliver, Avan Jogia, Matt Lauria, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith co-star.

John Davis produced the sequel, while Story, Barris, Richard Brener, Josh Mack, Ira Napoliello, and Marc S. Fischer served as executive producers.