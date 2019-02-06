President Donald Trump is “so unpopular even his tie moved to the left” during his State of the Union Address, NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers marveled during his live post-SOTU “Closer Look” segment.

Last year, Meyers noted, two Republicans – Veep Mike Pence and House leader Paul Ryan – stood behind Trump, jumping up and applauding his performance “like southern pageant moms” as he addressed the joint session of Congress.

This time, during Trump’s 80+ minute speech, Dem House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could be seen off his left shoulder gazing at the transcript as if “she’s reading the playbill looking to see who the understudy is. Oh, it’s Alec Baldwin!”

Trump scolded previous POTUSes for not building his Border Wall.

“If anyone should be happy that no one built a wall, it should be you,” Meyers countered. “What would people shout at your rallies, ‘Maintain the previously erected wall’?'”

During his speech, Trump threatened Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the presidential election, boasting of an economic boom that can only be stopped by “foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations.”

“I’m sorry, you think the investigations are hurting the economy? If anything, you’ve created thousands of jobs for lawyers,” Meyers told Trump.

Meyers also took issue with Trump’s taking credit for the record number of women now serving in Congress, who had jumped up and celebrated on the House floor “like cool aunts at a wedding” when he mentioned the historic increase.

“I love that Trump was taking credit for that: ‘The only reason you got elected was because everyone hates me,'” Meyers snarked.