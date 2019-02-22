Prolific film and TV helmer Seth Gordon has been tapped to direct and executive produce NBC’s Lincoln (fka The Bone Collector) pilot, a drama based on the bestselling book series by Jeffery Deaver which had been previously adapted into the 1999 movie of the same name starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie. The project hails from writers VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli, Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television, whose sibling feature studios shared distribution of the film, in association with Keshet Studios, which has deals with NBC and Uni TV. Gordon’s EP/directing stint stems from his overall deal at Sony TV.

Written by Boyd and Bianculli, Lincoln follows legendary forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme, who was seriously injured during his hunt for the diabolic serial killer known as the Bone Collector. Called back into action when the killer re-emerges, Lincoln forms a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs, a young beat cop who helps him hunt the deadly mastermind while also taking on the most high-profile cases in the NYPD.

Boyd and Bianculli executive produce with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan. Sony Pictures TV and Universal TV produce in association with Keshet Studios.

Gordon directed the pilot and executive produces ABC’s The Goldbergs and spinoff Schooled, The Good Doctor as well as Amazon’s Sneaky Pete. He also directed the pilot for and exec produced NBC’s Marry Me. On the feature side, he directed Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief and Baywatch. He is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.