EXCLUSIVE: Here’s first footage of artist Prune Nourry’s documentary Serendipity, which gets its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Angelina Jolie and Darren Aronofsky are executive producers on the film, which charts how a breast cancer diagnosis impacts the life and work of renowned artist Nourri, known for her work exploring the human body.

Alastair Siddons (Tomb Raider) produced and wrote the film, which also features a special appearance by iconic French director Agnes Varda. Sol Guy is also executive producer.

French multidisciplinary artist Nourry specializes in sculpture, but also works on installations that include photography, film and performance. Her subjects range from bioethics to women’s rights and gender.