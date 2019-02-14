EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian Stan will replace Chris Evans in The Devil All The Time, the Antonio Campos-directed drama. Evans has dropped out over a problem with scheduling. Who better to step in than Stan, as he and Evans have played running buddies Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier and Captain America in four Joe & Anthony Russo-directed Marvel Studios films that will culminate in the April 27 release Avengers: Endgame?

Randall Poster is producing with Nine Stories’ Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, and Max Born. Stan will costar alongside Tom Holland, Jason Clarke, Mia Wasakowska, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough and Bill Skarsgard.

Evans’ schedule just got really crowded. He committed this week to star for director Antoine Fuqua in Infinite, the tent pole Paramount sci-fi film, and he is about to start production on Defending Jacob, the Apple series he’s starring in and producing.

The Devil All The Time is an adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 mid-western gothic novel that Antonio and Paulo Campos co-scripted. In the forgotten backwoods of a place called Knockemstiff, Ohio, a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews. Out of desperation to save his dying wife, Willard Russell turns to prayer which succumbs to sacrifice. This sets our protagonist Arvin, Willard’s son, on his path from bullied kid to a man who knows when to take action. He interacts with a nefarious cast of characters: a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff in a story that is told across two decades.

Stan’s recent credits include Destroyer, I, Tonya and The Avengers franchise. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Brookside Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Annie Marter and Jacob Jaffke are the exec producers.