Sean Millikan, the subject of an episode of TLC’s reality series My 600-Lb. Life, died February 17 in Texas. He was 29. The network confirmed the news Tuesday.

“TLC is saddened to share that Sean Milliken has passed away,” the network said. “Viewers first met Sean in 2016 on My 600-lb Life when he weighed over 900 lbs. Over the course of his weight loss journey, he victoriously lost over 400 lbs. TLC viewers caught up with Sean this past summer and learned that despite the loss of his mother, he was still continuing in his quest to live a healthier and happier life.

“TLC expresses its deepest sympathies to Sean’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

According to Radar, which first reported the news Tuesday, Millikan’s father Mike said his son was admitted to a Texas hospital because of an infection. “Sunday he was having problems with his breathing, they were able to resuscitate him and a short time later his heart stopped,” Mike Millikan wrote on his Facebook page, according to Radar and TMZ.

My 600-Lb. Life, which spotlights the personal stories of individuals who hope to overcome crippling obesity and live better lives, is currently airing its seventh season.