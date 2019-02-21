Fox News Channel announced this afternoon primetime star/Donald Trump BFF Sean Hannity will interview former CBS News star Lara Logan.

The booking comes as Logan made headlines this week when she gave an interview to a conservative podcast in which she compared Breitbart and Fox News to put-upon women who have but “this tiny little spot” at which to pray in front of Israel’s Wailing Wall, while the rest is given over to the men — aka “liberal” media including “CBS, ABC, NBC, Huffington Post, Politico, whatever,” she said.

During a lengthy interview published last Friday with podcaster and former Navy SEAL Mike Ritland, Logan – who took a leave of absence from CBS News after her botched Benghazi report on 60 Minutes in 2013 and who no longer is with CBS News – said she was committing “professional suicide” by speaking out on that platform. Others, however, suggested, off the record, that Logan maybe was auditioning for a job among the news outlets at that tiny Wailing Wall spot.