Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), and Stacy Martin (Nymphomaniac Vol. 1 & 2) have joined Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott in Brandon Cronenberg’s (Antiviral) sophomore feature Possessor. The film is slated to begin production in April 2019 and will shoot on location in Canada.

Cronenberg is directing from a script he wrote which follows Tasya Vos (Riseborough), an agent for a secretive organization who uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies, driving them to commit assassinations for the benefit of high-paying clients. When something goes wrong on a routine job, she soon finds herself trapped in the mind of an unwitting suspect (Abbott) whose appetite for violence turns out to rival her own.

Producers are Fraser Ash, Niv Fichman, and Kevin Krikst of Rhombus Media, and Andy Starke of Rook Films. Arclight is handling sales.

The film is being made with the the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates. Arclight Film’s Gary Hamilton, Ying Ye, and Ryan Hamilton will executive produce, alongside Steven Squillante and David U. Lee of Leeding Media, Noah Segal and Adrian Love of Elevation Pictures, and Tony Roman.