EXCLUSIVE: UK producer Séamus Murphy-Mitchell has joined Imagine Entertainment’s JAX Media, the production company behind Netflix’s Russian Doll, Broad City, and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. Murphy-Mitchell will serve in the newly carved out role of executive producer non-scripted as the company adds the new division to its scripted television, stand-up comedy special, and film work.

Over the span of his career, Murphy-Mitchell has developed and produced a number of shows including Amusical for Comedy Central UK, The Commonwealth Kid for BBC, Raised by Queers for Channel 4, and Almost Royal for BBC America. He also produced Friday Night with Johnathan Ross for five years.

“Jax has an unrivaled pedigree in comedy and has made some of my favourite shows on television. It’s a great honour to land in New York and build the non-scripted and funny factual slate at such an exciting time,” said Murphy-Mitchell.

In a joint statement from partners Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, John Skidmore, and Brooke Posch: “We are excited to launch unscripted with the same eye for unique voices and unusual structures that the Jax brand has come to represent and Seamus in the perfect fit to lead that charge.”

Jax, which also produces Showtime’s Desus and Mero, Darren Star’s Younger, and ABC’s The Conners, is currently in production on Issa Rae and Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show at HBO and Paul Rudd’s Netflix series Living with Yourself, which will debut later this year.