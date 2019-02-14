After a successful festival run, sci-fi feature Clara has been acquired by Screen Media for U.S. distribution, the company announced today.

Clara tells the story of an obsessive astronomer and a curious artist who form an unlikely bond, leading to a profound, scientific discovery.

The thriller — written and directed by Akash Sherman — premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, and went on to win the best narrative feature award at the Austin Film Festival.

“Following an amazing international festival tour, I’m incredibly excited to finally be able to share Clara with audiences in the U.S.,” said Sherman in a statement. “This is a film that aims to speak to both mind and heart, and which, I hope, challenges audiences to consider some big questions about science and space, and the cosmic nature of human connection.”

Seth Needle, SVP of worldwide acquisitions at Screen Media negotiated the deal with Kirk D’Amico of Myriad Pictures.

“Clara amazed us in so many ways,” said Needle. “From the strong filmmaking to the complex, engaging story to the emotional performances. All of it shows why Akash is one of the best young filmmakers to watch today. We’re so happy to be working with him, Ari and the rest of the team.”

Clara is Produced by Ari Lantos (Remember) and Executive Produced by Anant Singh. Award-winning cinematographer Nick Haight (Eros) shot the film.

Screen Media plans a May theatrical day-and-date release.