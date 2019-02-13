EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment market research and analytics company Screen Engine/ASI is launching a new division called Turbine, which it says “will combine comprehensive data research and marketing execution strategies and they are bringing in former NRG CEO Catherine Paura and her sister Angela Paura to run it.

Screen Engine/ASI is run by co-founder and CEO Kevin Goetz and its President Bob Levin. The Pauras will report to them.

The Pauras previously worked at Alcon Entertainment where they stepped in back in 2014 to replace the company’s President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution Richard Ingber (who had been there 14 years). The two oversaw global campaigns for the company’s film slate, Blade Runner 2049. They also managed marketing for Alcon’s television division including the critically acclaimed (and Hugo award-winning) sci-fi thriller The Expanse which is now entering its fourth season on Amazon.

The new division, Turbine will service its filmmaker, content producer and distributor clients as full-service marketing consultants utilizing SE/ASI’s data capabilities to inform and develop innovative, cutting-edge marketing strategies and campaigns.

Catherine Paura is, perhaps, best known for her 15-year stint at NRG, the research company that literally had exclusivity with every studio in town which she co-founded with Joseph Farrell (since passed). Together, the Paura’s previously owned and operated Capstone Global Marketing & Research Group, Inc., a marketing research and consulting firm.

While at NRG, Catherine Paura worked alongside Farrell on pretty much every major studio’s strategy for their marketing campaigns and oversaw tracking of all the films. She also consulted for TV companies and home entertainment (and has also produced two feature films).

Before founding Capstone and its predecessor company, Advanced Marketing Perspectives, Inc., Angela Paura was COO of Nielsen NRG. In addition, she held senior executive marketing positions at Viacom and JP Morgan Chase.