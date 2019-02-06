Despite Ryan Murphy stirring up fans on social this week about their thoughts for a six-episode return of Scream Queens, newly installed Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier told the TCA corps “there are no plans right now on Scream Queens” but “we take Ryan Murphy seriously when he wants to build something.”

While Collier was very excited about the reboot of the Fox network, which will stand alone following the Disney merger, he mentioned that he wasn’t announcing any network series pickups today. That also went for Empire and Lethal Weapon. Collier also stayed mum on whether Damon Wayans would return or not.

That also goes for 24. At the previous TCA, Fox TV group chairman and CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden spoke about the potential of future 24 franchises, but Collier wasn’t ready to announce anything new today, though “we have so much admiration for Howard [Gordon],” he said

Collier took the reins of the soon-to-be-independent Fox on November 1.