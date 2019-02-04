Scott Lonker is leaving CAA to run Kimmelot – the production company formed by Jimmy Kimmel and Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment.

Lonker, who has been with the talent agency for nearly eight years, becomes president of Kimmelot, which was formed last year as a “creative lab” to produce unscripted, scripted and digital content with the late night host.

Based in New York, Lonker has been responsible for packaging series including Netflix and Radical Media’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and represents indies such as Truly Original (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Matador (Lip Sync Battle); Love Productions (Great American Baking Show); BBC Worldwide (Dancing with the Stars); Condé Nast (Last Chance U) as well as filmmakers including Joe Berlinger and RJ Cutler.

He began his career at the mailroom at the William Morris Agency and later joined A&E Television Networks, where he served as Vice President of Unscripted Development.

Kimmel said, “I could not be more excited. Scott is smart, creative, experienced and well-liked and, while the fact that he decided to leave a great job at CAA to run Kimmelot does make me question his instincts, I’m sure it will all work out fine.”

Lonker said, “I have had the dream job at CAA – not just because of our talented, maverick clients, but also because of the incredible team of friends who I’ve been in the trenches with from the beginning. Only an opportunity of this magnitude, and working closely and directly on creative with the likes of Jimmy and Brent – could have propelled this change. I am beyond appreciative for the support of my colleagues at CAA, and plan to continue being able to work with them as we grow Kimmelot in the coming months and years.”

Montgomery added, “Bingo – I’m thrilled to work so closely with a longtime friend, and the guy with the ‘laugh’ and the ‘notebook of ideas’.”