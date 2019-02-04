UPDATED: Guillermo del Toro released the third and final teaser for the forthcoming adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. The newest teasers feature a look at the nightmare-inducing Pale Lady and a nasty Red Spot. Watch the Red Spot teaser above and the rest below.

PREVIOUS: CBS Films and Lionsgate have released first look teasers at the adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark on Twitter. So far they have only unveiled two creepy teaser videos of the movie on Twitter — and producer Guillermo del Toro promises more. The movie is set to open Aug. 19.

The first two teasers (check them out below) of the scary pic directed by André Øvredal feature Big Toe and the Jangly Man. Del Toro said that he will tweet “one more surprise” today sometime during the Super Bowl.

André Øvredal is directing the movie about a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in a small town. Pic is based on Alvin Schwartz’s YA novel series, which Del Toro has long been a fan of and owns ten of the books’ original illustrations by Stephen Gammell.

Del Toro wrote with Daniel Hageman & Kevin Hageman, and the Shape of Water filmmaker is producing with Sean Daniel, Elizabeth Grave, Jason F. Brown, and J. Miles Dale, Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn star. eOne co-financed the film.





