Saturday Night Live’s bet on young singer Halsey paid off. Last night’s show, with host, musical guest and upside-down portrait painter Halsey, averaged a 4.7 Live+same day household rating in the metered markets and a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters. That was up from the most recent SNL original (4.1, 1.7 on Jan. 26 with host James McAvoy, musical guest Meek Mill).

These are the show’s second highest metered-market ratings since SNL’s Sept. 29, 2018 season premiere, trailing over that span only the Dec. 15, 2018 edition (hosted by Matt Damon with musical guests Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus (4.8, 2.0 in 18-49). The season premiere, with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West, earned a 4.8 in households and a 2.3 in 18-49.

Saturday Night Live was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in metered-market households, topping all primetime shows on those nets in both categories, including ABC’s primetime Thunder-Rockets NBA Basketball coverage and CBS’ inaugural Alliance of American Football telecast featuring the San Diego Fleet at the San Antonio Commanders and the Atlanta Legends at the Orlando Apollos.