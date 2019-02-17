Don Cheadle made his debut as Saturday Night Live host last night. The episode, featuring Gary Clark Jr. as musical guest and Alec Baldwin’s return as Donald Trump declaring “fake border emergency, averaged a 4.3 Live+same day household rating in the metered markets and a 1.6 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters. That was down from last week’s SNL with another first-time host, young singer Halsey, who also served as musical guest (4.7, 1.9). They also were the lowest marks for the show yet in 2019.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in metered-market households, topping all primetime shows on those nets in both categories.