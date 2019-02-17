Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend to mock President Donald Trump’s declaration this week of a national emergency at the southern border with Mexico.

“I’m here to declare a very urgent, important national emergency,” Baldwin said right after stepping in front of the podium and a gaggle of reporters at a fake White House news conference.

Before offering details on his emergency declaration, he shared a bit of other breaking news.

“I just had a great health exam. I’m still standing 6 foot 7, 185 pounds, shredded,” he said with a straight face, reminiscent of one of those hilarious Geico insurance commercials.

Baldwin then broke yet more news — “We have another summit coming up in Hanoi with the North Korean leader, Chairman Kim, who by the way is a very cool, misunderstood guy.”

As for that border emergency, he stated, “We. Need. Wall. We have a tremendous amount of drugs flowing into this country from the southern border, or the brown line, as many people have asked me not to call it.”

“That’s why we need wall, because wall works,” he said in broken English. “Wall makes safe. You don’t have to be smart to understand that.”

"And now, a message from the President of the United States." #SNL pic.twitter.com/0ccznbP6Qk — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2019

He then admitted he wasn’t being completely truthful about the national emergency.

“You all see why I gotta fake this emergency, right? I have to because I want to. It’s really simple. We have a problem. Drugs are coming into this country through no wall.”

He then compared the U.S. to China and said at least this country doesn’t execute its citizens for non-violent crimes.

“Imagine if we used the death penalty for non-violent crimes here. We shot them — bing, bing — two in the back of the head.”

He then declared he was going to sign the papers declaring a border emergency, even though he knew he’d immediately get slapped with lawsuits.

“And then it will end up in the Supreme Court, and then I’ll call my buddy [Brett] Kavanaugh, and I’ll say it’s time to repay the Donny, and he’ll say ‘new phone, who dis?'”

Don Cheadle hosted SNL tonight for the first time. He was joined by musical guest Gary Clark Jr., who also made his debut on the NBC sketch comedy series. In addition to starring on Showtime’s Wall Street satire Black Monday, Cheadle has Avengers: Endgame arriving in theaters on April 26.