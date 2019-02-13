The Walking Dead and Colony alumna Sarah Wayne Callies is set as the lead of Council of Dads, NBC’s drama pilot inspired by Bruce Feiler’s book. Love Is___ star Michele Weaver and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s J. August Richards co-star in the project from Doubt creators Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Universal TV.

Written by Rater and Phelan, Council of Dads is the story of Scott Perry and his family, whose lives are thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal diagnosis. Facing his mortality, he and his wife, Robin (Callies), assemble a unique group (council) of carefully chosen friends to support his family and guide them through the ups and downs of life’s many challenges.

Callies’ Robin is an OB/GYN, the mother/stepmother to four children ranging in age from 7 to 21 – and she’s pregnant.

Weaver will play the eldest child Luly Perry, whom Scott had before he met Robin. A talented writer, she is focused on her future and waiting to hear if she’ll get an important internship at a prominent New York publication.

Young actor Blue Chapman has been cast as one of the kids, JJ Perry. A sweet child, he is adored by his family and has a wonderful relationship with his parents.

Richards will play Dr. Oliver Post, an esteemed oncologist and surgeon who is Scott’s doctor and part of the council.

Rater and Phelan executive produce via their Midwest Livestock Productions with Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Feiler and JBTV’s James Oh serve as producers. Universal TV produces in association with Midwest Livestock and JBTV.

Callies, among the most sought-after actresses this pilot season, is coming off a starring turn on the USA Network drama series Colony, which aired for three seasons. She is repped by ICM Partners, More/Medavoy Management and attorney Jim Gilio.

Weaver is repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin. Richards, who recently co-starred on Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, is repped by APA.