For those who gripe that eating out can cost and arm and a leg, consider the Santa Clarita Diet — in which dining at home can cost an arm. Someone else’s arm. Netflix today announced a March 29 premiere date for Season 3 of its kinda-culinary dark comedy starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.

Watch the tasty — er, tasteful — Valentine’s Day-themed video announcement above.

Netflix

The series created by TV veteran Victor Dresco follows realtor spouses Sheila (Barrymore) and Joel (Olyphant), who lead vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenage daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change that sends their lives down a road of death and destruction — but in a good way.

Sheila’s big problem isn’t that she missed her sales quota — rather, she has contracted a zombie virus and has begun to devour all the nasty people around her. And they say real estate is a dog-eat-dog business.

The streamer notes that Season 3 will have a “’til death do us part” angle. Just whose death remains in question.

Speaking of which, Barrymore and Olyphant told Deadline in an interview last year that it’s suprising their characters’ carnal attraction to each other hasn’t led to her noshing on him. “She almost did,” Olyphant joked about their spicy love scenes. “I feel we needed a safe word.” Barrymore recalled: “I did smack you. It is my job and we were having fun. I wanted to give it my all.”