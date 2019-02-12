EXCLUSIVE: In competitive bidding, Entertainment 360 — the television studio formed by Management 360 and MRC — acquired film and television rights to Sanctuary. The novel by V.V. James — author of the Gilded Cage fantasy trilogy — will be published by Orion on August 8, 2019. Entertainment 360 will executive produce in partnership with Monumental Pictures’ Alison Owen and Debra Hayward.

Sanctuary is about four women with a dark secret, and the death that unravels their lies. The death of the town’s star quarterback marks the beginning of a gripping investigation, one that unfolds in the public eye because the accused is the daughter of a local witch. The story evolves into something truly unsettling: an incisive, thought-provoking spotlight on blame culture and the dangers of weaponized mob mentality, a terrifying reflection of our current times.

Entertainment 360 is finishing Game of Thrones and has AMC’s The Terror, the Kiefer Sutherland drama Designated Survivor and the Catherine Zeta-Jones-starrer Queen America at Facebook Watch.

 