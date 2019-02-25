A TV news crew for San Francisco CBS affiliate KPIX 5 was robbed at gunpoint of a camera and tripod while covering the Oakland teachers strike Sunday night. One of the two suspects shot the crew’s security guard, the station reports.

KPIX said a reporter and a photographer were at the Oakland Library gathering interviews about the strike when a car pulled up, brandished a gun and two men got out and demanded the crew’s camera. The crew surrendered the equipment and began walking back to their van.

One of the men shot the guard in the leg, the station said. The guard returned fire and hit one of the suspects in the upper leg. That suspect went to a local hospital, where he was arrested by Oakland police and reported to be in stable condition. The other was detained later following a car chase with police.

The guard’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Here are some tweets from the station and crew:

Some troubling news: a KPIX 5 crew covering the Oakland Teachers Strike was robbed of camera and tripod by an armed suspect, who shot their security guard before fleeing on Sunday evening. https://t.co/NMHUt0e1nB — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) February 25, 2019

John abandoned the camera, took cover inside the news van where I was and told me to get down. We heard a flurry of loud gunshots. Very close! More shots, I saw a guy drag the camera away and saw our guard Matt was hit. Quickly called 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/spinXPTiAC — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) February 25, 2019

We believe Matt is going to be okay. His wounds do not appear to be life threatening. He is a retired @berkeleypolice officer. He got some shots off at the robber. We are trying to confirm if a “walk-in” gunshot wound patient at a local hospital may have been the perpetrator. — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) February 25, 2019

Per Ray Kelly, spokesman at @ACSOSheriffs: a 21 year old man walked into Highland Hospital with several gunshot wounds this evening. Deputies held him and Oakland police arrested him as the suspect who shot our guard. — Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) February 25, 2019

Police reporting the gunmen who shot at our crew and wounded our security guard is in custody . #KPIX https://t.co/MVkQpeVDal — Juliette Goodrich (@JulietteKPIX) February 25, 2019