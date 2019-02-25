A TV news crew for San Francisco CBS affiliate KPIX 5 was robbed at gunpoint of a camera and tripod while covering the Oakland teachers strike Sunday night. One of the two suspects shot the crew’s security guard, the station reports.
KPIX said a reporter and a photographer were at the Oakland Library gathering interviews about the strike when a car pulled up, brandished a gun and two men got out and demanded the crew’s camera. The crew surrendered the equipment and began walking back to their van.
One of the men shot the guard in the leg, the station said. The guard returned fire and hit one of the suspects in the upper leg. That suspect went to a local hospital, where he was arrested by Oakland police and reported to be in stable condition. The other was detained later following a car chase with police.
The guard’s condition wasn’t immediately known.
