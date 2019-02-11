Hamberders will be served at Samantha Bee’s second Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an event set to air Saturday, April 27, opposite the actual (and non-funny) White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“I promised myself I’d never do another one of these,” Bee says in a new promo for the event (watch it above), “but someone’s gotta roast that motherf*cker and if they won’t do it, I will.”

Last November, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced that its 2019 annual dinner will bypass the traditional comedian-hosted presidential roast approach and instead be emceed by historian Ron Chernow. President Donald Trump has refused to attend the event, and last year’s host, comedian Michelle Wolf, drew White House criticism for jokes about press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Wolf called the WHCA “cowards” after its Chernow decision, and Bee no doubt agrees. She starts the new promo with, “Hi, I’m Samantha Bee. I’m the new White House Correspondents’ Association. At least it feels like I am, if the old one doesn’t have the balls to face a comedian.”

TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee announced the second “not-annual” Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner today, which will tape Friday, April 26 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. The show will air on TBS Saturday, April 27, at 10 pm ET/PT.

In making the announcement, Bee said, “I vowed never to host a NWHCD ever again, but the White House Correspondents’ Association has left me no choice – it is now up to comedy journalists to take care of real journalists. Even if those journalists insist on wearing corduroy.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which, says TBS, “did not ask for Bee’s help in 2017 and probably didn’t ask for it this time either.” The event was not held last year.

“It’s bigger than just the Free Press this time around,” Bee continued in the statement. “This is about the non-sexy parts of the First Amendment too – and if the White House Correspondents’ Association won’t defend them, we will.”

The gala event, said TBS, “will feature Bee’s signature comedy, celebrity guests, and better food than last time. The event will bring together journalists, members of the media, and all those who are committed to reaffirming the First Amendment.”

“I had to put out this press release so that I wouldn’t be able to change my mind,” said Bee. “I hope this isn’t a mistake.”