Ryan Seacrest will be working overtime Sunday. ABC said today that the veteran multihyphenate and American Idol host will make his first appearance on the network’s Oscars Live on the Red Carpet, joining the broadcast at 4:30 p.m. PT for its final half-hour.

That visit will happen after he and Giuliana Rancic host E!’s red carpet preshow that starts at 2 p.m. PT. ABC’s preshow coverage kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT, with Maria Menounos, Elaine Welteroth and Ashley Graham interviewing nominees, performers and attendees as they arrive while Billy Porter provides the fashion and glamour commentary.

Seacrest has a long and recently growing history with the Disney-owned broadcast network as a producer and on-air talent. The Oscars exposure will help promote the March 3 season premiere of American Idol, which will the Seacrest-fronted singing competition’s second round on ABC. He also has co-hosted and executive produced the network’s morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa since 2017, taking over after the drama-filled exit of co-host Michael Strahan the year before.

Seacrest also has hosted its Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve specials for the past eight years and co-hosted with Dick Clark from 2005 until the American Bandstand leader’s death in 2012.