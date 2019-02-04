For all those who were disappointed following the cancellation of Scream Queens after two seasons on Fox, there is hope on the horizon.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy floated a possible revival or reboot of the anthology horror comedy series Monday on Instagram. He noted that he and alums Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Billie Lourd have thought about bringing the series back, possibly as a limited series or catch-up movie, a question he throws out there for fans to ponder and weigh in on. He also asks, who else should he bring back. Scream Queens also starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Abigail Breslin.

At the time of the cancellation in 2017, then-Fox chairman Gary Newman told reporters at TCA that year, “It is an anthology series, and Ryan felt that he told the story over the two seasons, he felt the story was complete,” adding “There is no plan to go back and tell more stories.” We’ll see, apparently.

Stay tuned.

Murphy’s Instagram post is below.