Ryan Murphy said today he has received a straight-to-series order from Netflix for Hollywood, which he co-created with frequent collaborator Ian Brennan and calls “a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.”

Murphy offered no other details about the project, which might have been inspired by the awards and viewership love for his 2017 FX limited series Feud: Bette and Joan. That show’s episode revolving around the 1963 Academy Awards earned Emmy nominations for Murphy’s writing and directing, and stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon scored noms for the full season as Hollywood icons Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, respectively.

Brennan also co-created with Ryan’s the Fox breakout Glee, FX series Scream Queens and the upcoming Netflix drama The Politician.

Their new project also follows Murphy’s upcoming series Ratched for the streaming service. That show, The Politician and Hollywood stem from the American Horror Story and American Crime Story creator’s $300 million megadeal with Netflix that was sealed a year ago.

