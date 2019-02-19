Are you ready to “werk”? The 11th season of the Emmy award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race is ready to drag and death drop you into a new season with a slay-worthy cast of 15 queens and a roster of fabulous guest judges including Miley Cyrus, Gina Rodriguez, Wanda Sykes, Adam Rippon, Lena Waithe, Troye Sivan and more. To add to all that Logo will launch “Drag to Ru-Member MaRUthon” with the very first episode of season one of Drag Race starting Feb. 22 and cycling through all 10 seasons culminating with the Season 11 premiere on VH1 Feb. 28 at 9 pm ET/PT.

Also joining show regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and, supermodel of the world RuPaul on the judges’ panel are Cara Delevingne, Bobby Moynihan, Kandi Burruss, Tiffany Pollard, Sydelle Noel, Tony Hale and others. Rachel Maddow, won’t be on the judges’ panel, but as seen in the trailer above, she will be making a guest appearance, okurrrrr?!

This year’s slate of queens present some stiff competition as they will try to impress Mama Ru and the judges so that they can be crowned as “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and win a grand prize of $100,000. This year’s queens include: A’keria C. Davenport (Dallas, TX), Ariel Versace (Cherry Hill, NJ), Brooke Lynn Hytes (Nashville, TN), Honey Davenport (New York, NY), Kahanna Montrese (Las Vegas, NV), Mercedes Iman Diamond (Minneapolis, MN), Nina West (Columbus, OH), Plastique Tiara (Dallas, TX), Ra’jah D. O’Hara (Dallas, TX), Scarlet Envy (New York, NY), Shuga Cain (New York, NY), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Chicago, IL), Soju (Los Angeles, CA) and Yvie Oddly (Denver, CO). Rounding out the 15 is Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (Los Angeles, CA) who is returning after becoming a fan favorite in season 10.

Drag Race made history last year as the first reality series to win Emmys for both Outstanding Reality-Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program categories in the same year. It also scored VH1’s first Producers Guild Award for Producer of Game and Competition Reality Show.

Watch the trailer above and gag at the sight of all of the ferocious queens.