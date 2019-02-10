Running Wild with Bear Grylls will move to Nat Geo for its forthcoming season. The show, which ran for four seasons on NBC, sees a group of celebrity adventurers transported across remote locations in the U.S. and around the world, including the jagged cliffs of Sardinia; a massive glacier in Iceland; the deep jungles and remote islands of Panama; and the deserts and canyons of Utah.

It is Grylls’ latest series for the factual broadcaster and comes ahead of the launch of his forthcoming natural history series Hostile Planet, which arrives in April.

Nat Geo has also previously aired reruns of the show, which was developed by the British former SAS serviceman and Delbert Shoopman, and is produced by Propagate-owned Electus and Bear Grylls Ventures.

Grylls serves as executive producer along with Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Rob Buchta and Shoopman. For National Geographic, Bengt Anderson is executive producer.

The show, which was announced by National Geographic Global Television Networks president Courteney Monroe at TCA on Sunday, is currently in production and will premiere in December.

“I’m so proud to have joined the National Geographic family, whose brand is synonymous with adventure,” said Grylls. “Sharing an epic wilderness journey with these world-renowned celebrities and getting to know the human side of them along the way is the magic of this show. Ultimately, we aim to inspire people to break free from their comfort zones and embrace the adventurous spirit that we all possess.”

“Bear is the perfect fit National Geographic, and we’re fortunate that he’s not only the face of the upcoming Hostile Planet, but that he’s also brought home his high-adrenaline series Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” added Geoff Daniels, EVP Global Unscripted Entertainment for National Geographic Channels.

“This season has the DNA to be the most action packed one yet with bigger and bolder physical challenges, more of Bear’s totally innovative, spur-of-the-moment survival tricks and plenty of gut-wrenching and unforgettable field-inspired ‘dining’ experiences. In addition, we’re creating the most visually immersive, exotic, harrowing and downright beautiful looking season to date.”