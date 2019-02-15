EXCLUSIVE: Arlene Klasky has signed with CAA at a time when her beloved Rugrats franchise is being relaunched.

CAA

Nickelodeon is bringing the animated series back with a 26-episode order on which Klasky will serve as EP. Concurrently, Paramount Players is developing a Rugrats live action/animated hybrid with Klasky as a producer.

Klasky won three-time Daytime Emmy Awards for Rugrats, which she co-created, and counts 12 Primetime Emmy noms overall for the animated series which she executive produced including As Told by Ginger and Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man. Rugrats ran for nine seasons and nearly 200 episodes from 1991 to 2004 and was spun off into a successful film trilogy which grossed close to $300M worldwide. The first Rugrats Movie was the first non-Disney animated film to gross $100 million domestically, while its soundtrack went platinum.

Klasky went on to co-create other hit shows for Nickelodeon such as Rocket Power, The Wild Thornberrys (she produced the feature version) and was an executive producer on Aaahh!!! Real Monsters.

Klasky will continue to be managed by Tracy Kramer of Toltec Artists. Her attorney is Phil Daniels of Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP.