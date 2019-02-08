EXCLUSIVE: Batwoman and The Meg star Ruby Rose is attached to star in action-thriller Doorman for director Ryuhei Kitamura (Midnight Meat Train).

Doorman, which is slated to shoot in April 2019, tells the story of an officer in the Marines who becomes traumatized while serving her country and returns home looking for an opportunity to heal. She seeks refuge as a doorman at a labyrinthine, historic, New York apartment building but discovers that mercenaries are intent on destroying everything in their way to retrieve precious art hidden in the building walls.

Rose’s star is sky high following her lead casting in CW’s Batwoman, and turns in box office hits The Meg, John Wick: Chapter 2, xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Producers are Harry Winer (Space Camp) of Smash Media, Jason Moring (Super Troopers 2) of Double Dutch International, Michael Philip (Becoming), Phin Glynn (Mad To Be Normal), Sara Shaak (A.R.C.H.I.E 2) and Shayne Putzlocher (Adventure Club). Mark Padilla and Stanley Preschutti of DDI will executive produce.

Screenplay comes from Lior Chefetz, Joe Swanson and Harry Winer, with story by Greg Williams and Matt McAllester. Additional casting is underway.

“Ruby has tremendous talent and a wide commercial appeal, which makes her perfect to lead this strong, female driven action movie”, said DDI’s Moring. She is repped by Art2perform, United Talent Agency and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

DDI’s EFM lineup also includes Think Like A Dog with Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox, Becoming with Toby Kebbel, Sometimes Always Never with Bill Nighy, and the recently announced Girl with Bella Thorne. Katie Holmes was attached to a previous version of Doorman.