Magnus Martens’ (Jackpot) under-the-radar action-thriller SAS: Red Notice has wrapped production in London, Paris and Budapest with cast including Ruby Rose, Andy Serkis and Tom Wilkinson. Here’s a first look at Rose and Sam Heughan (Outlander).

Based on the book by former UK soldier turned popular author Andy McNab, Heughan (Outlander) plays Tom Buckingham, the lead character in all three books. In SAS: Red Notice, Buckingham’s marriage plans are upended by the hijacking of a train and a plan to blow up the Channel Tunnel. Rose (Batwoman) plays Grace, the scion of a private military company. Serkis (Black Panther) portrays Clements, a liaison officer for the Prime Minister, while Wilkinson (Michael Clayton) is Lewis, the patriarch of a private military company.

Hannah John-Kamen (Ant Man and the Wasp) takes on the role of Dr. Sophie Hart, who finds herself in the middle of the coordinated attack, Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones) is Declan, the Regiment’s 3IC, and Owain Yeoman (The Mentalist) plays Olly, a sibling rival within the private military company. Also starring will be Noel Clarke (Star Trek: Into Darkness), Ray Panthaki (Marcella), Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians), Douglas Reith (Downton Abbey), Richard McCabe (The Audience) and Anne Reid (The Mother).

Script comes from Laurence Malkin and Chad Thumann (Five Fingers). Malkin (Death At A Funeral) and Claudia Bluemhuber (Eye in the Sky) are producing. Kwesi Dickson, Joe Simpson, Jack Drewe, Daniel Kresmery, Jonathan Halperyn and Daniel Findlay are among co-producers. McNab, Will Clarke, Mike Runagall, Andy Mayson, Simon Williams, Jay Taylor, John Jencks, Ian Lewis, and Julia Stuart and Patrick Fischer are among the executive producers.

Altitude Film Sales is selling at the EFM. Sky Cinema has picked up rights for the UK and Ireland for 2020 release. The film is a co-production between Parabolic Pictures, Ingenious Media, J3, Silver Reel Partners, Altitude Filmed Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Creativity Capital, Hero Squared, ZDF and Rosebud.

