EXCLUSIVE: Roxy Sternberg (Mars, Emerald City) is set as a lead opposite Julian McMahon in FBI: Most Wanted, the planted spinoff of Dick Wolf’s freshman CBS drama series FBI. The spinoff has a series commitment, making an episodic pickup for next season likely.

As the name suggests, FBI: Most Wanted centers on the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on its Most Wanted list.

Sternberg will play FBI Agent Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with elevated street smarts. Alana de la Garza, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Kellan Lutz also star.

The planted spinoff is written by Wolf and one of his trusted writer-producers, Law & Order alum Rene Balcer, and will be directed by another Law & Order veteran, Fred Berner, who also has been directing episodes of Wolf’s Chicago dramas on NBC.

Sternberg’s TV credits include National Geographic’s sci-fi series Mars, NBC’s Emerald City and a guest-starring role on BBC series Famalam. She’s repped by Creative Artists Management UK and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.