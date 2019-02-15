A new play by The Americans writer Hilary Bettis is among a trio of new works announced for the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2019-2020 Off Broadway season.

The world premiere of Bettis’ 72 Miles to Go… is set for a winter 2020 bow at the Roundabout’s Laura Pels Theatre, the company’s artistic director/CEO Todd Haimes announced today. The Off Broadway season will also include the world premiere of a Roundabout commission ...what the end will be by Jiréh Breon Holder; and the new musical Darling Grenadine, with book, music & lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik.

The new plays, as described by the Roundabout:

72 Miles To Go… Seventy-two miles. That’s the space between Nogales, Mexico and Tucson, Arizona—and the world of distance that separates a mother at a shelter and her American-born husband and children. This premiere from Juilliard playwright Hilary Bettis (The Americans) follows a splintered family over 10 years of strength, struggle and love, as they face the profoundly personal drama of immigration (Winter 2020, Laura Pels Theatre)

Three generations of men live under one roof and grapple with their own truths of what it means to be black and gay. It’s an exploration of pride, pain, and patience through the unflinching eyes of fathers and sons. (Spring 2020, Laura Pels Theatre) Darling Grenadine When charismatic songwriter Harry falls for clever chorus girl Louise, all of Manhattan glitters with the blush of new love. But what happens when the sparkling fantasy begins to dissolve? Bubbling over with charm, wit, and whimsy, Darling Grenadine navigates the tension between romance and reality, light and dark, bitter and sweet. Featuring a vibrantly eclectic score and stirring book and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik.

Darling Grenadine, to be directed and choreographed by Michael Berresse, will be the first musical to emerge in a decade from the Roundabout Underground, a part of the company’s New Play initiative. Margot Bordelon will direct …what the end will be.

The director of 72 Miles To Go… has yet to be announced.