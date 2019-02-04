Sarah Paulson has revealed that Rosanna Arquette has joined Ratched, Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series starring Paulson as a younger version of the diabolical Nurse Ratched.

In a post Monday on Instagram, Paulson said Arquette would be playing a multi-episode arc in the series.

In her post, Paulson said she was “stirred” by Arquette’s recent interviews in which she was quoted as saying she couldn’t find work or representation, seemingly a direct result of her speaking out about Harvey Weinstein. “The story of Rosanna Arquette is a triumphant one – but also disturbing,” Paulson said.

“I am producing a new Netflix show, RATCHED, with Ryan Murphy,” Paulson wrote, “and we decided this could not stand. Her body of work -from Desperately Seeking Susan to Pulp Fiction and beyond, has always been deeply inspiring to both of us.”

Paulson said Arquette will begin shooting Wednesday. “I say with great pride- welcome to our family, Rosanna. I am thrilled to be in a position, due to the empowerment of my friend and collaborator, Ryan Murphy, not to just act in a piece, but hire the talent showcased in it, as well,” Paulson wrote.

Ratched is an origins story, beginning in 1947, which will follow Ratched’s (Paulson) journey and evolution from nurse to full-fledged monster. The series will track her murderous progression through the mental health care system.

In the series, Paulson also will be joined by Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, and Corey Stoll.

Ratched scored a two-season, 18-episode, straight-to-series order at Netflix in September 2017. The film’s producer Michael Douglas is set to executive produce alongside Murphy.