EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first trailer for writer-director Rohit Karn Batra’s crime-thriller Line Of Descent starring Brendan Fraser, Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, Prem Chopra and Max Beesley. Storyboard Media is repping world sales on the project, which is screening at the EFM in Berlin.

Line of Descent, previously known as The Field, follows an established Indian mafia family after the death of their patriarch. Things brew to boiling point as his three sons go to war over the future of their criminal enterprise, while an accomplished cop conducts an undercover operation amidst their infighting. On the side-lines a manipulative arms-dealer sees an opportunity to increase his bottom line and conspires with all the brothers.

In post-production since 2016, the Hindi and English-language film is produced by Guy J. Louthan and Rohit Karn Batra, and Jai Khanna of Brillstein Entertainment Partners.