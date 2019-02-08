Investigative reporter Ronan Farrow has claimed that the National Enquirer and its parent corporation American Media Inc. threatened him over his work, echoing complaints made earlier today by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

In a series of tweets, Farrow said American Media Inc., the National Enquirer parent, had sent him and “one other prominent journalist” a warning: “Stop digging or we’ll ruin you.”

Farrow wrote several stories on the Enquirer for The New Yorker, including some that claimed AMI chairman and CEO David Pecker killed stories that could damage President Donald Trump.

“I and at least one other prominent journalist involved in breaking stories about the National Enquirer’s arrangement with Trump fielded similar ‘stop digging or we’ll ruin you’ blackmail efforts from AMI,” Farrow tweeted. “(I did not engage as I don’t cut deals with subjects of ongoing reporting.)”

Farrow, also noted for his coverage of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, had produced emails in his work on that story that showed that Dylan Howard, chief content officer of American Media Inc.’s Celebrity Group, had dispatched a reporter to uncover derogatory information about an actress who had accused Weinstein of rape, and then shared that information with Weinstein.

Howard claimed he was merely exercising due diligence before entering into a business relationship with Weinstein.

In light of Bezos’s claims, worth returning to this story we did at @NewYorker, breaking the news that the same Enquirer editor Bezos dealt with was also behind a secret collaboration with Harvey Weinstein to dig up dirt on accusers: https://t.co/lPJM0cPc5n pic.twitter.com/D6jxc88zDl — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) February 8, 2019

In light of AMI’s admission that they suppressed Karen McDougal’s story to influence the election (the details of which I first reported here: https://t.co/ThSnfEsJUO), worth returning to this additional Trump story they paid to bury during the campaign: https://t.co/g7neB7qiMX — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) December 14, 2018