EXCLUSIVE: Here are first look images of Golden Globe-nominated actress Romola Garai’s (The Hour) directorial debut Outside, starring Carla Juri (Blade Runner 2049), Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country) and Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton (Vera Drake). Garai has also scripted.

AMP International is continuing sales on promo at the EFM having previously closed German speaking Europe (Ascot Elite), Latin America (Imagem) and the Middle East (Front Row). Since then further deals have closed in Indonesia (Cinemaxx), Philippines (Pioneer), Malaysia (Metropolis TV), Greece (Odeon) and Taiwan (Moviecloud).

The UK film is currently in post-production. Matthew James Wilkinson (upcoming Untitled Danny Boyle project )of Stigma Films, and Maggie Monteith (Brotherhood) of Dignity Film Finance are producing. Damian Jones (The Iron Lady) is executive producer alongside James Norrie, Bob Portal and Inderpal Singh for AMP.

The film explores the story of Tomaz, a refugee escaping war in his own country. Haunted by his past, he is offered a place to stay in a decaying, claustrophobic house, inhabited by an enigmatic young woman and her dying mother. As he starts to fall for his new companion, Tomaz can’t ignore his suspicion that something insidious might also be living alongside them.