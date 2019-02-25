It was a big night for Roma director Alfonso Cuarón as he won not one, not two but three Oscars tonight at the Academy Awards garnering trophies for Best Directing, Best Cinematography, and Best Foreign Language Film. The film broke ground for the streaming service with its win and it is the first film from Mexico to win Best Foreign Language. Cuaron stepped on to the dais backstage at the Academy Awards with a handful of gold and said that this “journey has been a long one” when it comes to his latest. Although it has been an award season film, he didn’t make this personal film to add trophies to his shelf.

Cuaron, whose films have always ended up a contender during award season, admits that out of all of his films this is the one he expected the least. “This is not what you call ‘Oscar bait’,” he said. “So I’m thrilled this is happening. Most importantly, audiences are embracing a character who is a domestic character from an indigenous background.”

He sang the praises of Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio saying choosing her for the role was “completely instinctual” and how she delivered an “emotionally truthful” performances considering it was her first film and the language barriers.

Cuaron recognizes that this film is huge when it comes to representation and inclusion when it comes to storytelling, but there are still barriers — specifically for the Latino and Hispanic communities.

“There is so much talk about diversity,” he said. “Some progress has been made but definitely Hispanic-Americans — especially Chicanos — are badly represented still.”

To that, Cuaron points out that the crew and cast is Mexico and that this film could not be done if it weren’t for Mexico. “This is a Mexican film on every single front,” he said.

He added, “I could not be here if it were not for Mexico.”