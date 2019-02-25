Rolling Stone and Imagine Documentaries are partnering to produce Sound & Vision, a rock and roll anthology series of immersive films that will delve deep into music and cultural history.

Mined from the extensive Rolling Stone archive, and helmed by visionary and award-winning filmmakers, each episode is a specific journey through a unique moment in music and cultural history. Framed by the reporting of Rolling Stone, episodes will range from biographical to investigatory of a watershed event or cultural milestone.

“We are thrilled to be taking our fierce and ambitious journalism to a new medium,” said Rolling Stone President and COO Gus Wenner. “Imagine is the perfect partner to tell the most important stories in music and culture the way they deserve to be told.”

The series will include a mix of iconic Rolling Stone features and new in-depth reporting from its top journalists. Episodes will range from exclusive portraits of Freddie Mercury, Jerry Lee Lewis, Billy Joe Shaver, Florence Welch, the legacy of singer Aaliyah who was tragically killed in 2001 plane crash, and reggae legend Toots and the Maytals, to the meteoric rise and colossal fall of Soundcloud rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. Each film will feature deep access, authoritative reporting and an edgy, distinctly Rolling Stone point of view, according to producers. Through the power of music, Sound & Vision will chronicle some of the most important figures and events of our times.

“Music and pop culture run deep in our veins here at Imagine,” said Imagine Documentaries President Justin Wilkes. “And we couldn’t be more honored and excited to partner with Gus and the team at Rolling Stone on this landmark series event”.

The series will be executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Wilkes, and Sara Bernstein for Imagine, and Wenner and Jason Fine for Rolling Stone.

HBO

Rolling Stone has shaped journalism, music and pop culture for over 50 years. It has won 15 National Magazine Awards and reaches 60 million people every month across its print, digital, social and video platforms. Most recently, the company produced the two-part documentary Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge for HBO.

Imagine Documentaries

Imagine has brought multiple music stories to life on film including the Ron Howard helmed feature documentaries The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years, which won the 2017 Grammy for Best Music Film, Jay Z: Made In America and the upcoming Pavarotti. Imagine also produced the Academy award-winning film 8 Mile starring Eminem, and the critically acclaimed Get on Up, about the legendary Godfather of Soul, James Brown.

In the television space, Imagine productions include the hit series Empire (Fox), Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu), and Genius: Aretha Franklin (Nat Geo). Independently, Imagine Documentaries’ Wilkes and Bernstein have produced the Oscar-nominated Nina Simone doc What Happened, Miss Simone?, Keith Richards: Under the Influence, Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck and May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers.

Rolling Stone and Deadline are both owned by Penske Media Corporation (PMC).