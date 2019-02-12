EXCLUSIVE: The Nancy Schwartzman-directed documentary Roll Red Roll has been acquired by Together Films and will have a limited theatrical release starting March 22 at the Film Forum in New York. The launch marks Together Films’ first foray into the U.S. market and will come ahead of the documentary’s nationwide broadcast debut June 17 on PBS as the opening film for the 32nd season of its POV series.

Roll Red Roll made its world premiere last year at the Tribeca Film Festival. A true-crime thriller that uncovers the social media-fueled “boys will be boys” culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America, Roll Red Roll unearths the complex motivations of both perpetrators and bystanders. It also looks unflinchingly at the role adults played in enabling the culture.

To coincide with the premiere of the documentary, producers have launched the Roll Red Roll impact campaign which will incite critical conversations with men and boys about rape culture, toxic masculinity and bystander intervention, especially in the athletic arena. The impact team is working with partners across the country including The Biden Foundation, Promundo End Rape on Campus and It’s On Us.

“Bringing Roll Red Roll to theaters allows the story to unfold with weighted tension and purpose. Viewers can have a shared experience and intimate discussion,” said Schwartzman. “The PBS premiere will bring the conversation to a wider audience with no barriers to access. POV programs the thought-provoking and salient films of our time. We are honored to open another incredible season, and to have Roll Red Roll spark critical discussions on a national platform at such an important time.”

“Roll Red Roll opens up a critical dialogue at a time when audiences are ready to engage with this topic”, said Sarah Mosses, Founder of Together Films. “This film builds on a canon of conversations that opened up recently in light of the #MeToo movement but puts the focus clearly on the role of those who enact violence, and the institutions who enable the behavior.”

Prior to Roll Red Roll, Together Films worked alongside HBO on the global campaign for The Tale, and managing the UK educational campaign for the Oscar-nominated The Hunting Ground.

Produced by American Documentary and broadcasting on PBS since 1988, POV is American television’s longest-running documentary series. The deal was negotiated by Justine Nagan and Chris White on behalf of POV with support from Aaron Goldberg of Holland & Knight, LLP, and Cinetic Media on behalf of Roll Red Roll.