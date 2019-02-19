EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Barr has stepped down as SVP at Rogers & Cowan and has formed Strategic Public Relations. The newly formed boutique agency will be based in Century City and focus on personal publicity, events, music, literary, lifestyle PR and image management.

Barr has worked in the PR arena for 15 years. Her company SBPR was acquired by Rogers & Cowan in 2013. She made history at the company as the only black female executive and SVP in the talent department and Head of the Emerging Talent Division; of which Barr created for the firm. While maintaining an all-inclusive list of experienced and award-winning artists, she has proven to be highly successful at helping mold and structure artists careers from very early on.

Barr takes a roster of diverse clients with her to Strategic Public Relations. This includes Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright and Oscar and Emmy nominated director, John Singleton. Others on her client list include The Talk co-host and hip hop artist Eve, recording artist and actor Tyga, Nicolette Sheridan, Jovan Adepo (Fences, Overlord), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Floriana Lima (The Punisher), Rotimi (Power), TV Director Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Mishel Prada (Vida ), Paris Berelc and Jack Griffo (Alexa & Katie), Emily Tosta (Freeform’s Party of Five reboot), Warner Bros Records recording artist, Saweetie; Robbie Amell (Upload), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), Brenda Song (Doll Face), Kenya Moore (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Laz Alonso (The Boys), Dondre Whitfield (Queen Sugar), Jahi Winston (The Upside, Twelve), Serayah (Empire), Sterling Beaumon(The Killing), Lilimar and Savannah May (Knight Squad), Brian White (Ambitions). She also represents the largest hip hop festival in the United States, Rolling Loud.