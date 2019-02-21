Taron Egerton has gone all in on Rocketman, Paramount’s biopic of Elton John that follows the road of the rock icon’s transformation from shy Middlesex piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar. The studio has unveiled the official trailer for the pic, which is prepping for its May 31 theatrical release alongside the King Kong: King of the Monsters and the Octavia Spencer-Blumhouse thriller Ma.

Those pics won’t have the killer soundtrack built in to the pic directed by Dexter Fletcher, the helmer who came in to finish the Oscar Best Picture nominee Bohehmian Rhapsody. Lee Hall’s script uses all the hits to tell John’s story about how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture, and the ups and downs along the way.

The cast includes Jamie Bell as John’s lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton’s first manager John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton’s mother Sheila Farebrother. Gemma Jones also stars.

Matthew Vaughn, David Furnish, Adam Bohling and David Reid produced the film, which Elton John, Steve Hamilton Shaw, Michael Gracey, Claudia Schiffer and Brian Oliver executive produced.