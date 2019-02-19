Paramount has released a featurette of Taron Egerton singing Elton John classic Tiny Dancer in biopic Rocketman.

The film will chart the story of the artist’s breakthrough years when he went from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight to become international superstar Elton John. Egerton stars with Jamie Bell as John’s longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton’s first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton’s mother Sheila Farebrother.

Following the mega success of Bohemian Rhapsody, this is gearing up to be one of the more anticipated movies of 2019. That film’s uncredited director Dexter Fletcher was in the directing chair. Producers are Matthew Vaughn, David Furnish, Adam Bohling, David Reid with executive producers including Elton John, Steve Hamilton Shaw, Michael Gracey, Claudia Schiffer and Brian Oliver.

The film will have a late May theatrical rollout, prompting industry speculation it could be a Cannes Film Festival pic.