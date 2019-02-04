EXCLUSIVE: UK sales outfit Metro International has boarded international sales rights to historical action-drama Robert The Bruce, in which Angus Macfadyen reprises his role from Mel Gibson’s Braveheart as the iconic Scottish warrior. Metro will be screening the film this week at the EFM in Berlin. We can also reveal a first look image from the production.

Jared Harris (The Crown) co-stars as Robert the Bruce’s nemesis John Comyn, alongside Anna Hutchison (The Cabin In The Woods), Patrick Fugit (Gone Girl), Zach McGowan (Black Sails), Gabriel Bateman (American Gothic), Talitha Eliana-Bateman (Geostorm), Emma Kenney (Roseanne) and Kevin McNally (Pirates Of The Caribbean).

Metro International

Directed by Richard Gray (Sugar Mountain), Macfadyen produced and co-wrote the film with Eric Belgau. The film explores the lost months during a long, harsh winter when Robert, injured and pursued across the Highlands by his enemies, takes shelter with the steely Morag (Hutchinson) and her fearless children. Restored to health and spurred on by this humble family’s resilience and courage, Bruce finally finds the resolve to rally his people and lead his country to hard-fought independence.

Macfadyen said, “Robert the Bruce rose from the ashes of his former self and became a hero who gave Scotland its independence. But he fought for the commonwealth of the land, held by none but its people. Not his wealth, not his land. And he never slept in a castle again. He became one with the land and nature. A lesson we need to learn with great urgency, today. I can’t wait for audiences around the world to see it.”

Will Machin, Metro International CEO added, “We’re big fans of this genre and having loved Braveheart and more recently Netflix’ Outlaw King, we’re delighted to bring this beautifully shot film to the marketplace, which tells an unknown piece of the story about an historical legend who continues to capture imaginations over 700 years later”.

Metro International’s EFM slate also includes John Cusack-Emile Hirsch western Never Grow Old.