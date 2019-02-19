As it continues its push into scripted television, indie feature studio Roadside Attractions has acquired the one-hour drama pilot The Golden Cage, a female-driven Wall Street thriller from Page Awards Finalist scribe Oskar Nordmark and Darryl Taja’s Epidemic Pictures, for TV series development.

Created by Nordmark, The Golden Cage is set in New York and details the lengths an ex-con will go to both camouflage her past and ensure a top spot for herself in the competitive world of high finance on Wall Street. Wall Street has been the setting for several of Roadside’s most notable feature releases, including Arbitrage and Margin Call.

Taja (The Perfect Guy) will executive produce through his Epidemic Pictures banner, along with Adam Rodin (Extant). Nordmark will serve as co-executive producer. Roadside Attractions’ Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff and Jennifer Berman will also serve as Executive Producers.

Rodin originally brought the project to Taja to develop and produce. Taja has since signed Nordmark as a client to his management division to co-manage with Rodin. Taja brought the project to Roadside Attractions’ SVP Jennifer Berman, who is shepherding the project.

Taja has built an active slate for Epidemic’s TV business over the last few years. As an EP, he has set up more than a half a dozen projects, including Reunited at NBC; The Untitled Farrelly Brothers Comedy at Showtime; The Burial Society at ITV Studios; and The Untitled Felicia Henderson Project at ABC. He also is a producing partner in client Felicia Henderson’s overall deal at 20th Century Television.

Rodin, who was a co-producer on Extant, most recently developed Reunited with Taja for NBC; wrote the pilot for Pimp, with Lee Daniels attached to direct at Fox 21; and is an EP on Witch Hunt at Fox21.

As part of its expansion into TV, Roadside Attractions most recently produced a hit series adaptation of its film Dear White People for Netflix via Lionsgate Television. The company expects to make more television announcements in the near future.

Nordmark is repped by Epidemic Management and attorney Mark Stankevich. Epidemic’s in-house attorney, Sandra Brathwaite, negotiated Taja’s deal. Rodin is repped by CAA and Ziffren Law.