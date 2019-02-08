We’ll soon be meeting the leader of The Farm. One Tree Hill alum Chad Michael Murray is joining the CW’s Riverdale in a recurring role.

Murray will play Edgar, the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm, who arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town. Edgar is a charming, handsome guru, but is he hiding a more sinister agenda?

The new character indicates an expansion of the cult storyline that has been in the works. In the Season 3 opener, Betty (Lili Reinhart) seemed to have had enough of her mom Alice (Mädchen Amick) and sister Polly (Tiera Skovbye) obsessing over The Farm, the organization that helped Alice reconcile her husband Hal’s (Lochlyn Munro) murder of four people as the Black Hood. Alice tried, but failed, to get Betty to join The Farm.

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics) executive produce.

Murray became known for his starring role as Lucas Scott on the first six seasons of One Tree Hill. He recently played rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Sam Phillips in CMT’s Sun Records and in Hallmark Channel’s TV movie The Beach House, alongside Minka Kelly and Andie MacDowell. His other TV credits include a series regular role on Agent Carter. Murray was most recently seen in a recurring role on Fox’s Star.