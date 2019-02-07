Archie Comics Publications is expanding its film and television operations with Archie Comics Studios to build on the success of Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the upcoming Katy Keene pilot on The CW. Archie Comics Publisher & CEO Jon Goldwater says the Pelham, N.Y., company is at a crucial juncture as it celebrates its 80th anniversary with surging screen successes and a deep library of venerable characters. That’s led to two new key executive hires: Siobhan Bachman, SVP of Film & Television, and Matthew Lottman, Head of Development & Production.

“There has never been a more important time for Archie Comics as a brand or as a multimedia company, with the success of Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the upcoming Katy Keene pilot,” said Goldwater, who is an executive producer on all three shows. “With that in mind, and with an eye toward shepherding the company’s vast, diverse and beloved library into television and film, I felt it was essential to bring in some of the best and brightest talents the industry had to offer. Like our publishing division, Archie Comics Studios will be daring, creative and energized in our efforts to spotlight new takes on these amazing characters and worlds.”

Bachman is a TV exec with nearly 20 years experience developing comedies and dramas in the U.S. and U.K. She will be executive producing Sky 1’s upcoming half-hour comedy Hitmen. She exec’ed the ABC comedy pilot Randall and Hilda Are Not a Couple for ABC Studios after a stint as the network’s UK Comedy and Drama Development Scout. She was lead producer on Henry Winkler’s Hank Zipzer for the BBC which ran for three seasons and won an International Emmy. At Tiger Aspect she developed comedies and dramas (among them Sky 1’s Mount Pleasant) while at BBC Casting she worked on shows like Little Britain and The Office.

“As a Brit, it’s a real thrill to be diving into the history of American comics and helping turn them into the future of American television,” Bachman said. “I’m very excited to be working on both existing, much-loved Archie titles and original projects that continue the superb storytelling and beautiful craftsmanship of Sabrina and Riverdale.”

Lottman most recently served as Co-Producer on YouTube’s hit show Cobra Kai and as Director of Development for writer/directors Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg (Harold & Kumar, Blockers). Lottman co-created the Comedy Living Room banner and under it he’s produced more than 100 live comedy shows in L.A., N.Y. and at the SXSW comedy festival. The Columbia College graduate (TV writing/producing) started in ICM mailroom and as assistant to MP Lit agent Adam Weinstein, now a partner at Verve.

“I am so grateful to Jon and the rest of the Archie Comics family for this incredible opportunity,” Lottman said. “As a lifetime lover of milkshakes and hamburgers, I’ve always felt a kinship to the Archie gang. I am very excited to work with this team to bring the iconic Archie/Dark Circle characters to life on TV and in film.”